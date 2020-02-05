Koharu challenges Gengar in the last episode of Pokémon, is Ash ready for the big battle?

Share it:

Pokémon episode 11 marked the return of Gengar, the chaotic first generation specter so loved by fans of the series. The Pokémon has proved to be a tough nut even for Ash and with only two bets from the great battle it is natural to wonder if the young trainer is really ready to measure himself against the greatest champions.

Pokémon episode 11 opens with Ash and Go, both on Sakuragi park intent on observing all the little monsters captured up to this point. Go can count on dozens of different Pokémon, while Ash tries to study the behavior of his new Pokémon Dragonite. Surprisingly, a Gengar it enters the laboratory and begins to cause damage.

The first battle between the young trainers and the Ghost / Poison Pokémon once again shows the difference in ability between the two: Go in fact sins inexperience and ends up wasting dozens of Pokèball without being able to capture the opponent, while the Pikachu of Ash decides to strike a terrible one / two by temporarily knocking out Gengar and once again showing all his strength.

Meanwhile, Koharu has difficulty finding her way and admits that despite being the daughter of a Pokémon professor, she would prefer to start a different working career. Returning home, however, he sees his friends in difficulty and collaborating with his Wanpachi (ed. Yemper in English) manages to definitively defeat the Gengar. The Ghost Pokémon, however, is far from prone to surrender, and in the final seconds of the episode we see it ready to return to attack. In the next episodes one of the three coaches may actually be able to add him to his team.

