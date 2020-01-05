Entertainment

Kohaku by Dr. Stone comes to life in a splendid cosplay

January 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
The one of Dr. Stone it is an epic that has been able to make people talk a lot about themselves, for better or for worse, a paper work that thanks to the work of Riichiro Inagaki is Boichi has been able to conquer millions of fans around the world, finally reaching the small screen through a well-known animated adaptation.

The success of the anime series has in fact led to the official confirmation of a second season for Dr Stone, entitled Stone Wars, all while the number of fans continues to increase, an avalanche of readers and spectators more and more likely to launch into the creation of works of various kinds designed to showcase all their appreciation for production.

This time, however, to have gained the attention of the web we find the Instagram cosplayer Reicosplay_, a girl who has decided to show the world his latest work dedicated to Kohaku, one of the characters that our protagonists meet during their adventure and which will have a central role in the second season of the series. As can be seen in the image at the bottom of the news, the work done in the creation of the clothing is incredibly cured – including shoes -, all obviously accompanied by the typical hair of Kohaku and from the particular shield that the girl always carries, with a really great final result.

We remind all our readers that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the first season of Dr Stone.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

