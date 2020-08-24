Share it:

Koeman’s blacklists: the referents whom he marginalized in the teams he went through before Barcelona REUTERS / Albert Gea

The humiliating defeat and elimination at the hands of Bayern Munich not only marked an end of the cycle for him Barcelona, but left a stigma in the history of the institution. It was thus, without hesitation, from the leadership of the Culé they went in search of Ronald Koeman to carry out a total renewal of the team, both in its game and in the names of the squad.

The Dutchman’s choice of 57 years it was not random. “He is a coach who has character and personality. Also, esteem the club. I appreciate the challenge you accept, these are not easy moments and we all know it ”, were the words of Josep María Bartomeu in the presentation of the strategist, something that could well serve as an indication of what was to come. After making public the information that the coach has already communicated to Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal that he will take them into account for the next season, it is intuited that players like Ivan could run the same Rakitic, Gerard Pique, George Alba and Sergio Busquets. And while these decisions seem drastic, Koeman I already had practice in debugging equipment.

With 20 years of career as DT, Tintin He has to his credit an extensive list of footballers who he was in charge of cleaning from their respective teams as soon as he arrived. A few days ago, the newspaper AS recalled what happened with the Zaandam-born in command of the Valencia In the season 2007-08. In its passage through the cast That, not only did he do without a name like Roberto Ayala or from italian Stefano Fiore, but his relationship with the referents that remained was not the best.

Santi Cañizares was very critical of Koeman after his time at Valencia

“In five months he has destroyed the team and has the little shame of not saying goodbye to the dressing room and saying things to his face. He has proven to be a bad coach and as a good person he has little”, Declared Joaquin Sanchez, time after DT’s departure. To these criticisms of the legendary midfielder who wore the soccer jersey for seven seasons. Oranges, they joined David Albelda, Vicente Rodríguez and Santi Cañizares. The latter, absolute idol of the arch of Valencia, expressed: “He came to restore a computer that was a bit broken and broke it even more”. In just one season, Koeman reaped 32% of the points, product of 11 victories, 9 draws and 14 defeats.

With the passage of time, the policy of the former central defender, who shone precisely with the Blaugranas colors between 1989 and 1995, did not change. When it landed on the Southampton England in mid-2014, the story was somewhat similar: he decided not to have renowned players at the club such as the forward Rickie Lambert or the dutch defender Jos Hooiveld, both over 30 years old and with more than five seasons in the team each. However, its passage through Santos He was effective, managing to put the team in two consecutive years in European competitions and be one of the animators of the Premier League.

At Everton, the Dutch coach dispensed with the services of Tim Howrd, one of the players with the most presence in the club’s history

Two years later, Koeman happened to Everton and their actions were similar. Gave way to Darren Gibson -29 years and five seasons in the Blues-, Steven Pienaar -34 and eight years- and even the archer Tim Howard -of 37 and the fourth player with the most appearances in the club’s history with 413 games. The first season had the Liverpool team at the top of the English league, but at the start of the second the more than 160 million pounds invested in transfers added to the poor results (he left him in the relegation zone) caused his dismissal.

The closest antecedent in time was when he assumed as technical director of the selection of Holland. The Mechanical orange ran out of chances to qualify for the World Cup in Russia and at the beginning of 2018 appointed Koeman as in charge of refounding the team. It was there that the DT ended the cycle of several figures such as Ron Vlaar, Wesley Sneijder, Jeremain Lens, Arjen Robben y Robin van Persie. For his project, he relied on young people such as Matthijs de Light, Kenny Tete, Donny van de Beek, Justin Kluivert or Frenkie de Jong. With this group, he obtained almost immediate results by achieving runner-up in the European Nations League in 2019, by losing the final against Portugal.

Wesley Sneijder was one of the historical team of the Netherlands who was no longer called up with the arrival of Koeman



We will have to wait and see who will finally be the chiefs who do not continue in Barcelona for the following season and if the project and Koeman’s hand are up to the task to return the team to the forefront of the Champions League, something he has not achieved since 2015 when he played his last final and got his fifth Orejona.

