Koei Tecmo has new projects in development; they already think of PS5

Koei Tecmo already has in mind working on video games that see the light in the next generation of consoles, especially PlayStation 5. Yosuke Hayashi, president of Team Ninja, which will launch in March Nioh 2, has recognized that 2020 will be a very special year for them given the twentieth anniversary of the Dynasty Warriors saga, but also for the arrival of this machine.

As indicated in the latest issue of the magazine Famitsu, the staging of PS5 will be the beginning of "a new era" and who want to be prepared to offer games that are worthwhile in that new cycle. In fact, he anticipates having new projects under development, beyond Nioh 2, and recognizes that Team Ninja “needs to be rejuvenated” internally, with management positions assumed by young developers with a vision prepared for the next generation.



Although it does not confirm that they are working on any video game for PlayStation 5, it does assure that they already have in mind the arrival of the console, with what this implies. The one that has advanced news is Akihiro Suzuki, producer of Dynasty Warriors, who anticipates new information related to the saga that fans will like. Those announcements will be produced in 2020.

The immediate future of Koei Tecmo in 2020

It is not the first time that Koei Tecmo talks about PlayStation 5. Already last August, the producer of the imminent Fairy Tail, of Gust, Keisuke Kikuchi, highlighted what are for him the two main attractions of the machine: memory SSD and the Ryzen2 CPU. He said he expects "a more natural representation of environments and, therefore, more realistic and credible worlds."

The next appointments of players with Koei Tecmo titles are Nioh 2 on March 13, Fairy Tail on March 19 and One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 on March 27.

Source | Twinfinite