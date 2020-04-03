Kodansha Manga Awards, all the works submitted for the 44th edition

Share it:

The famous Japanese publishing house Kodansha revealed, a few hours ago, the titles of the 12 manga candidates for the forty-fourth edition of the prestigious Kodansha Manga Awards. The award ceremony, set for the May 12, will crown the best shonen, shojo and general manga of 2020. Below you can read the names of the candidates divided by category.

Best shonen manga

Spy x Family by Testsuya Endo

Slime life by Taiki Kawakami

Tokyo Revengers by Ken Wakui

Smile Down the Runway by Kotoba Inoya

Best manga shojo

Kageki Shojo !! (Theater Girls !!) by Kumiko Saiki

Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight by Rin Mikimoto

A Condition Called Love by Megumi Morino

Our Precious Conversations by Robico

Best general manga

Skip to Loafer by Misaki Takamats

Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama

Blue Period by Tsubasa Yamaguchi

Mystery to Iu Nakare (Do not say mystery) by Yumi Tamura

Slime life is Spy x Family they are the great favorites of the first category, with Endo's work ready to make up for his second place at the Manga Taisho Awards. Blue Period, the winner of the annual award just mentioned, is instead in the "general" category with excellent Skip to Loafer.

Last year they triumphed respectively The Quintessential Quintuplets (Shonen) Perfect World (shojo) e Kino Nani Tebeta? (general), while in 2018 the crown was laid on the Paru Itagaki test thanks to the incredible work done with Beastars.

Last year they triumphed respectively The Quintessential Quintuplets (Shonen) Perfect World (shojo) e Kino Nani Tebeta? (general), while in 2018 the crown was laid on the Paru Itagaki test thanks to the incredible work done with Beastars.