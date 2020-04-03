Kodansha Manga Awards, all the works submitted for the 44th edition

The famous Japanese publishing house Kodansha revealed, a few hours ago, the titles of the 12 manga candidates for the forty-fourth edition of the prestigious Kodansha Manga Awards. The award ceremony, set for the May 12, will crown the best shonen, shojo and general manga of 2020. Below you can read the names of the candidates divided by category.
Best shonen manga
- Spy x Family by Testsuya Endo
- Slime life by Taiki Kawakami
- Tokyo Revengers by Ken Wakui
- Smile Down the Runway by Kotoba Inoya
Best manga shojo
- Kageki Shojo !! (Theater Girls !!) by Kumiko Saiki
- Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight by Rin Mikimoto
- A Condition Called Love by Megumi Morino
- Our Precious Conversations by Robico
Best general manga
- Skip to Loafer by Misaki Takamats
- Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama
- Blue Period by Tsubasa Yamaguchi
- Mystery to Iu Nakare (Do not say mystery) by Yumi Tamura
Slime life is Spy x Family they are the great favorites of the first category, with Endo's work ready to make up for his second place at the Manga Taisho Awards. Blue Period, the winner of the annual award just mentioned, is instead in the "general" category with excellent Skip to Loafer.
Last year they triumphed respectively The Quintessential Quintuplets (Shonen) Perfect World (shojo) e Kino Nani Tebeta? (general), while in 2018 the crown was laid on the Paru Itagaki test thanks to the incredible work done with Beastars.
