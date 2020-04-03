Entertainment

Kodansha Manga Awards, all the works submitted for the 44th edition

April 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The famous Japanese publishing house Kodansha revealed, a few hours ago, the titles of the 12 manga candidates for the forty-fourth edition of the prestigious Kodansha Manga Awards. The award ceremony, set for the May 12, will crown the best shonen, shojo and general manga of 2020. Below you can read the names of the candidates divided by category.

Best shonen manga

  • Spy x Family by Testsuya Endo
  • Slime life by Taiki Kawakami
  • Tokyo Revengers by Ken Wakui
  • Smile Down the Runway by Kotoba Inoya

Best manga shojo

  • Kageki Shojo !! (Theater Girls !!) by Kumiko Saiki
  • Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight by Rin Mikimoto
  • A Condition Called Love by Megumi Morino
  • Our Precious Conversations by Robico

Best general manga

  • Skip to Loafer by Misaki Takamats
  • Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama
  • Blue Period by Tsubasa Yamaguchi
  • Mystery to Iu Nakare (Do not say mystery) by Yumi Tamura

Slime life is Spy x Family they are the great favorites of the first category, with Endo's work ready to make up for his second place at the Manga Taisho Awards. Blue Period, the winner of the annual award just mentioned, is instead in the "general" category with excellent Skip to Loafer.

READ:  Chris Bukowski Returns in 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Last year they triumphed respectively The Quintessential Quintuplets (Shonen) Perfect World (shojo) e Kino Nani Tebeta? (general), while in 2018 the crown was laid on the Paru Itagaki test thanks to the incredible work done with Beastars.

And what do you think of it? Who would deserve to win? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want more information on the big favorite of 2020 instead, we recommend you take a look at our in-depth analysis on Spy x Family.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.