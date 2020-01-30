Kobe Bryant's wife speaks for the first time after the helicopter crash

Vanessa Bryant has reappeared on Instagram after the terrible loss of her husband and daughter. Kobe Bryant's wife has published a tender photo where you can see the family they had created during these two decades of love.

Vanessa and Kobe were married in April 2001, when she was 18 and he had just turned 22. A relationship from which her four daughters were born: Natalia, 17, Gianna, 13, Bianka, three, and Capri, only seven months.

Now, after the death of her husband and daughter Gianna, Vanessa wanted to thank all the signs of love and recognize the deep emptiness that these two losses leave: "My daughters and I We want to thank the millions of people who have shown us their support and love In this horrible moment. Thank you for all your prayers. Of course we need them. "

A message that continues with "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe, an amazing father of our daughters; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, an affectionate, attentive and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri. "

"There are no words to describe the pain"

A very difficult situation for Vanessa who has found comfort in "knowing that Kobe and Gigi (the girl's nickname) knew they were very dear. We have been blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were a beautiful blessing that has been taken from us too soon. "

The statement ends with "it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we get up every day trying to move on because Kobe and our little Gigi light the way for us. Our love for them is infinite, that is, unattainable. I wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, grief and support with us.. We ask you to grant us the respect and privacy we need to make our way into this new reality. "