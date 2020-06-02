Kobe Bryant's widow showed how the murals of the former NBA star were left after the riots in the United States

Share it:

Kobe Bryant with his daughter Gianna immortalized in a Los Angeles building (Reuters)

Kobe Bryant He is considered the greatest idol in the history of Los Angeles Lakers, franchise in which he played his entire career, and one of the greatest stars in the history of NBATherefore, his image is usually present in different types of murals and urban art forms on the streets of the United States. After her death in a plane crash in January this year, his face and that of his daughter Gianna, who also lost his life in the tragedy, multiplied on the walls of Los Angeles, the city where he lived, where he established himself as a hero for the community.

These last days, after the murder of the black citizen George FloydBy a white police officer who has already been arrested and awaits trial, millions of people have come out to protest against the racial violence that African Americans experience daily. However, the peaceful protests were tainted by a wave of riots and looting in various urban centers that have led to increased violence.

In this context, vandals have attacked, stores, shopping centers, patrol cars and high-end vehicles, among others, which has a large part of the population concerned, including Vanessa Bryantwidow of Kobe. On Monday, the woman published a video on her Instagram account in which a burning car was seen and behind it a mural of her late husband and one of her daughters in perfect condition.

Vanessa Laine Bryant reacts during a public tribute for her late husband, Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna, and seven other people killed in a helicopter crash on January 26 (Reuters)

"Kobe and Natalia are safe"He wrote about the recording, thanking the vandals for unloading their anger against the image of the former basketball player. Immediately, he began to receive images of murals from all over the country where it was clear that the violent decided to take care of the image of Kobe Bryant.

Obviously, the former star of the NBA He is an idol for the African American community, so it would have been contradictory for them to attack the works of art in which he appears. In fact, graffiti on the sides of the intact images of the five-time league champion is even seen on various murals.

This is how the Kobe Bryant murals dawned after the protests

