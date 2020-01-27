Kobe Bryant's tremendous gesture towards Pau Gasol: "He arrived at my room at one in the morning …"

The Spanish pivot Pau Gasol was "shattered" after hearing the death of his "older brother" Kobe Bryant on Sunday after a helicopter accident.

"Much more than shattered … My older brother. I can't, I can't believe it.", just wrote in English on his official profile of 'Twitter' a Pau Gasol who shared a great friendship with Bryant since his arrival at the Lakers in February 2008.

The pivot of Sant Boi and the stellar escort formed a great couple in the six years they shared costumes and helped the Angelian franchise to add their last two champion rings in the 2008-2009 and 2009-2010 seasons.

Beyond devastated … my big brother … I can't, I just can't believe it – Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

It was then the year 2009 when, in a Catalan interview with Antoni Daimiel, just sign for Los Angeles Lakers, he explained Bryant's detail of going to see him just in the early morning he landed in the city. Gasol left the Memphis to play in one of the most powerful NBA franchises.

"From the first moment, he called me after the transfer. When I arrived in Washington, he came to see me in the room at one in the morning when I arrived. He was super excited about my arrival to the team, with my presence, and made me feel special. That one of the best or the best in the league, I welcome you, it's important. It makes you feel part of the team. "Hey, let's go for the championship, are you ready? That was his message, that was his energy. From that moment we complement each other well. I understand his qualities and what he brings to the team. I try to contribute whatever it takes. Sacrificing me more sometimes doing certain things, but I value his qualities. Because he is a born competitor, he has a hunger, a tireless and good energy, he will have his flaws as we all have them, but once you understand his virtues and value them, from there I think we can being in a good place. "