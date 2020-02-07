Kobe Bryant will be honored at the Oscars

Share it:

The world of American basketball tries to recover from the tragic accident in which a helicopter killed nine people, including the sports star Kobe Bryant.

"My reaction has been the same as that of almost all of Los Angeles. What we think is solid, becomes a big hole in the wall”Commented Jack nicholson, probably the most famous and enthusiastic follower of Los Angeles Lakers, team in which Bryant made history from 1996 to 2016.

"I was so used to seeing and talking with Kobe that … it kills you. It is simply a terrible event”, Says the actor. "I remember how good a player he was, we'll think about him all the time and miss him"

But Bryant's relationship with cinema does not end there because, in addition to his cameo in ‘Parents for unequal’(Sean Anders, 2015), the player signed as a screenwriter and acted as the narrator of‘Dear Basketball’The animated short directed by Glen Keane, during the 2018 awards season, he won the Annie to better animated short and with the Oscar In that same category.

The animated version of the poem that the star dedicated to the sport to which he had devoted his career caló in the academics who, in addition to rewarding him, this year will remember his figure in the “In Memoriam”Dedicated to deceased industry celebrities this year. This has been confirmed by the producer Stephanie Allain.

The ninety-second installment of the awards given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will take place on February 9, early Sunday through Monday in Peninsular time.