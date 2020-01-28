Kobe Bryant, the homage of the author of My Hero Academia to the NBA star, has disappeared

Share it:

The legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant he left us on 26 January, following a tragic helicopter accident in which nine people were killed. Among many, even the author of My Hero Academia Kohei Horikoshi has decided to pay homage to the L.A. champion Lakers, citing it in one of his latest sketches.

At the bottom you can take a look at the design made by Horikoshi to promote the 4D projection of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, depicting the protagonist Deku with the small Mahoro and Katsuma in his arms. The hero wears a pair of Nike Zoom Kobe 1 kicks, a pair of very rare shoes designed by Kobe himself at a cost of around 500 euros.

Kohei Horiskoshi tends to expose himself very little on his Twitter profile and rarely shares news that is not related in any way to his work. In the past year the mangaka has made one exception, retweeting the news of the anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen. Obviously, however, a tribute to a legend required a small tear to the rule.

We remind you that the My Hero Academia manga is advancing at a fast pace, and has recently shown the highly anticipated chapter 258. The series is finally reaching its climax and in a few weeks we will finally have to witness one of the biggest fights ever.