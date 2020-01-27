Kobe Bryant revealed that a Victoria Ruffo novel taught him Spanish

Share it:

A few hours after the basketball legend Kobe Bryant passed away, many of his fans continue to investigate the skills his idol had in life because besides being a monster on the court for his way of playing he was also excellent at the time of speaking Spanish.

In 2017 Kobe made an interview where he explained that thanks to the mother of his children Vanessa Cornejo he managed to learn this language, because next to his mother-in-law he watched the giant Saturday program, of Don Francisco and La Madrastra, Mexican soap opera starring Victoria Ruffo and César Évora .

Looking at novels with Vanessa my wife with my mother-in-law too, what was the name of this novel? The stepmother watching The stepmother and Saturday in giant, Kobe said in the interview in Spanish.

Meanwhile fans of the former basketball player continue to mourn his death because the news ran like wildfire worldwide because it was considered a legend for the achievements he reaped in all areas of his life.

"The net with all due respect but speaks better than zaga the Spanish and that Zague has all his life living here", "It is a great loss, God have it in his glory", "He is a first level professional knew how to manage his life , he managed to achieve everything that was proposed, "the Internet users wrote.

It is worth mentioning that José Luis Reséndez, an actor who was part of the soap opera, was shocked to learn that Kobe was watching the melodrama.