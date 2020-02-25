Kobe Bryant Memorial, Beyoncé and Vanessa Bryant's speech bring emotion to the stars

A little less than a month after death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old Mambacita Gianna, the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the NBA home of the Lakers, filled up to bid one last farewell to the champion and his daughter. At the commemoration for Kobe Bryant, led by his wife Vanessa Bryant, was attended by many basketball players, including Michael Jordan is Saquille O'Neall, who gave a speech in memory of the friend-colleague-rival in the field, but above all the friend.
Beyoncé at the opening of the Kobe Bryant Memorial
In addition to them on stage, surrounded by a careful and moved crowd, they performed Beyoncé, who opened the ceremony, Alicia Keys is Christina Aguilera. Queen Bey was touched by the arduous honor of breaking the ice: she arrived with her yellow dress with purple accessories, in honor of the Lakers, because Queen does nothing by chance, and she immediately attacked with her XO. Behind her there was a chorus of white dress, as if to recreate the atmosphere of a gospel. Immediately after starting Beyoncé, however, she stopped to say:
"I am here because I love Kobe. This was one of his favorite songs. I would like to start again from the beginning, and I would like us to do it all together. I would like you to sing so loudly that you feel love."
The first verses of XO say so:
♫ Your love is bright as ever
Even in the shadows
Baby, kiss me
Before they turn the lights out
Your heart is glowing ♪
♫ Your love is as bright as ever
Even in the shadows
Baby, kiss me
Before they turn off the light
Your heart is glowing♪
And this seemed probably the best way to greet Kobe Bryant. The song then continues like this:
♫ In the darkest night hour (In the darkest night hour)
I search through the crowd (Search through the crowd)
Your face is all that I see
I've given you everything
Baby, love me lights out♪
♫ In the darkest night hours (in the darkest night hours)
Seeking in the crowd (Seeking in the crowd)
Your face is all I see
I gave you everything
Baby, love me with the lights off♪
After XO Beyoncé, without any interruption, went on with his Halo, with its high-rate emotion refrain, especially on this occasion. In fact the text says so:
♫Everywhere I'm looking now
I'm surrounded by your embrace
Baby, I can see your halo
You know you're my saving grace♪
♫Wherever you look now
I am surrounded by your embrace
Honey, I can see your aura
You are my salvation♪
Just as Beyoncé had appeared on stage, almost coming out of nowhere, she went away. In a simple way and with few clamor. Soon after he went up Jimmy Kimmel who presented the evening and remembered the 9 people and families who died in the helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26th.
The commemoration for Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant's speech for her daughter Gianna and her husband
The central moment of the evening was then the one dedicated to Vanessa Bryant and her words in memory of her husband and daughter. His thinking, first of all, went to Gianna, to the Mambacita so loved, that the same Kobe Bryant he had long since introduced to the world of basketball, as if it were the one that would have collected his legacy as a champion.
"I would like to talk about both Kobe and Gigi. I will start with my little girl first. My little girl, Gianna Bryant, is an incredibly sweet and kind soul. She was always caring. She always gave me the goodnight kiss, the good morning kiss. ( …) Sometimes when I didn't notice, he would say to me "Mum, I kissed you. You were sleeping and I didn't want to wake you up." (…)
It was daddy's girl, but I know he loves his mom too. (…) Gigi was very competitive, like her father. Gianna, however, had a sweet grace within her. Her smile was like the rising sun. It filled his face, like mine. Kobe always said he was like me. He had my fire, my personality and my sarcasm. She was tender and loving. He had a special laugh. Contagious. It was pure and genuine. "
Both, then, both Gianna that Kobe, they loved music madly:
"Kobe and Gianna gravitate towards each other naturally. Gianna had Kobe's ability to listen to a song and memorize the lyrics after listening to it a few times. It was their secret talent."
Finally Vanessa Bryant closed her speech by saying:
"God knew they couldn't have stayed on this Earth without each other. He brought them home so they could stay together."
. (tagsToTranslate) beyoncé (t) kobe bryant (t) vanessa bryant (t) speech vanessa bryant (t) michael jordan speech kobe bryant (t) saquille o & # 039; neall speech kobe bryant (t) commemoration kobe bryant (t) kobe bryant memorial beyoncé (t) kobe bryant memorial vanessa bryant
Add Comment