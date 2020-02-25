Kobe Bryant Memorial, Beyoncé and Vanessa Bryant's speech bring emotion to the stars

Share it:

A little less than a month after death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old Mambacita Gianna, the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the NBA home of the Lakers, filled up to bid one last farewell to the champion and his daughter. At the commemoration for Kobe Bryant, led by his wife Vanessa Bryant, was attended by many basketball players, including Michael Jordan is Saquille O'Neall, who gave a speech in memory of the friend-colleague-rival in the field, but above all the friend.

Beyoncé at the opening of the Kobe Bryant Memorial

In addition to them on stage, surrounded by a careful and moved crowd, they performed Beyoncé, who opened the ceremony, Alicia Keys is Christina Aguilera. Queen Bey was touched by the arduous honor of breaking the ice: she arrived with her yellow dress with purple accessories, in honor of the Lakers, because Queen does nothing by chance, and she immediately attacked with her XO. Behind her there was a chorus of white dress, as if to recreate the atmosphere of a gospel. Immediately after starting Beyoncé, however, she stopped to say:

"I am here because I love Kobe. This was one of his favorite songs. I would like to start again from the beginning, and I would like us to do it all together. I would like you to sing so loudly that you feel love."

The first verses of XO say so:

♫ Your love is bright as ever

Even in the shadows

Baby, kiss me

Before they turn the lights out

Your heart is glowing ♪

And this seemed probably the best way to greet Kobe Bryant. The song then continues like this:



♫ In the darkest night hour (In the darkest night hour)

I search through the crowd (Search through the crowd)

Your face is all that I see

I've given you everything

Baby, love me lights out♪

After XO Beyoncé, without any interruption, went on with his Halo, with its high-rate emotion refrain, especially on this occasion. In fact the text says so:

♫Everywhere I'm looking now

I'm surrounded by your embrace

Baby, I can see your halo

You know you're my saving grace♪

Just as Beyoncé had appeared on stage, almost coming out of nowhere, she went away. In a simple way and with few clamor. Soon after he went up Jimmy Kimmel who presented the evening and remembered the 9 people and families who died in the helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26th.

The commemoration for Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant's speech for her daughter Gianna and her husband

The central moment of the evening was then the one dedicated to Vanessa Bryant and her words in memory of her husband and daughter. His thinking, first of all, went to Gianna, to the Mambacita so loved, that the same Kobe Bryant he had long since introduced to the world of basketball, as if it were the one that would have collected his legacy as a champion.

"I would like to talk about both Kobe and Gigi. I will start with my little girl first. My little girl, Gianna Bryant, is an incredibly sweet and kind soul. She was always caring. She always gave me the goodnight kiss, the good morning kiss. ( …) Sometimes when I didn't notice, he would say to me "Mum, I kissed you. You were sleeping and I didn't want to wake you up." (…)

It was daddy's girl, but I know he loves his mom too. (…) Gigi was very competitive, like her father. Gianna, however, had a sweet grace within her. Her smile was like the rising sun. It filled his face, like mine. Kobe always said he was like me. He had my fire, my personality and my sarcasm. She was tender and loving. He had a special laugh. Contagious. It was pure and genuine. "

Both, then, both Gianna that Kobe, they loved music madly:

"Kobe and Gianna gravitate towards each other naturally. Gianna had Kobe's ability to listen to a song and memorize the lyrics after listening to it a few times. It was their secret talent."

Finally Vanessa Bryant closed her speech by saying:

"God knew they couldn't have stayed on this Earth without each other. He brought them home so they could stay together."

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant together with their daughters Natalia Diamante (2003), Gianna (2006), Bianka Bella (2016). In 2019 Capri Kobe was born. December 2018 photo. Getty Images Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera for the ceremony in honor of Kobe Bryant Soon after came another moment for music, with Alicia Keys on the piano. Already at the Grammy 2020 ceremony, the musician had dedicated a contribution to Kobe Bryant, singing a cappella It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday together with the Boyz II Men. On the occasion of Kobe Bryant Memorial she performed on the piano in one of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant's favorite compositions, Moonlight Sonata from Bethoveen. Finally, the last star to perform on stage for the Kobe Bryant Memorial was Christina Aguilera with the Ave Maria by Schubert. Michael Jordan and Saquille O'Neall's speeches for Kobe Bryant Moments of emotion, between music and words, also alternated moments in which irony lightened the atmosphere in the name of memory for a champion who was as competitive on the field as he was affectionate with his lifelong friends. To pronounce words in his honor were Michael Jordan, always the myth and reference of Kobe Bryant, so much so that the player of the Lakers many times he made the verse on the pitch, and Saquille O'Neall, teammate with whom the dressing room fuss was not lacking. He owes the nickname Showboat, for the sake of Kobe Bryant to show off and do a bit of a boast. Michael Jordan in his speech for Kobe Bryant he told of his friend and how he always has, between moments of rivalry on the field, considered a younger brother. He has given some small anecdotes, such as that of the messages he sent him at 1 or 2 in the morning to ask him for advice on the training of his daughter Gianna. He replied "How old is he?" 12. "Kobe, at 12 I was playing baseball. (…) He had a passion for this game that few have. "With his face streaked with tears, he finally joked about his emotion: "I'm going to have to see my memes again while I cry. Kobe has always brought out the best in me, and he always will." Saquille O'Neall spoke immediately after Michael Jordan and he also had words of admiration and emotion, without hiding that sometimes his relationship with Kobe Bryant was complicated: "Sometimes, as immature kids, we argued, we fought, we insulted each other with strong tones. But don't misunderstand: even when people thought we were in bad relationships, he was turned off on cameras and I winked at him. ( …) Not unlike what happened to another leading duo, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, whose creative rivalry led to some of the greatest songs of all time. " Once again, in the Saquille O'Neall's speech for Kobe Bryant, basketball and music met at the ceremony in his honor. RIP Black Mamba. Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email. SIGN UP HERE Mary Adorno

Web Editor

Web editor of Cosmopolitan.it, I write about pop culture, music, celeb and lifestyle.

