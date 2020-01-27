Kobe Bryant is dead: the NBA legend victim of a helicopter crash

Share it:

The editorial team of the TMZ.com portal reports the tragic news of the death of the former NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant due to a helicopter crash.

According to the reconstruction of the events provided by TMZ, the disaster would have occurred near Calabasas (California): There were 3 other people on the flight carrying the American sports legend, they also died as a consequence of the helicopter crash. Among them, as reported by the news that followed after this tragic event, there would also be the daughter of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Maria aged 13.

The accident would have involved 5 people in total, according to the bulletin released by the police and firefighters of the local Los Angeles County that specifies that there were no survivors between passengers and staff on board the helicopter.

With the death at 41 years of Kobe Bryant one of the brightest stars of NBA basketball goes out. During his multi-year professional career, the former Los Angeles Lakers champion has been the testimonial of several basketball video games, including NBA Courtside 2: Featuring Kobe Bryant developed by Left Field Productions and released on Nintendo 64, Game Boy Color, PC and PlayStation.

Among the other games that have seen him as protagonist as sponsor and cover image man, we mention then NBA Courtside 2002 exclusively for Nintendo GameCube and, more recently, NBA 2K10 on past generation consoles. Kobe Bryant was also the cover star of the NBA 2K17 Legend Edition. On these pages you will find a video on the evolution of Kobe Bryant in NBA 2K games.