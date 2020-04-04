Kobe Bryant elected new member of the hall of fame with Duncan and Garnett

Share it:

The late guard Kobe Bryant and the retired Tim Duncan -pivot- and the power forward Kevin Garnett, all of them NBA stars, were elected this Saturday as the new members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, corresponding to the Class of 2020.

Along with Bryant, Duncan and Garnett, the former Houston Rockets coach was also chosen, Rudy Tomjanovich, with whom he won two league titles, and the former university Eddie Sutton, who achieved four NCAA men's national titles.

In addition to the former female basketball star (WNBA) Tamika Catchings, 10 times selected to the All-Star Party, which played his 15 professional seasons with Indiana Fever.

Current coaches Kim Mulkey, a three-time national champion with Baylor's team, and Barbara Stevens of Bentley University, a five-time Division II champion, completed the list of eight chosen for the 2020 Class.

Although the NBA season is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Basketball Hall of Fame committee complied with its original schedule to announce new members who will be inducted on August 29.

The election of the three NBA megastars had already been unofficially announced on Friday night through various media outlets and all of them got their appointment in the first presentation to the vote after they retired in 2016 and each of them won at least one league title.

Bryant, Duncan and Garnett combined to win 11 NBA championships and four Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards in their brilliant professional careers.

Garnett, following his retirement from active basketball, has tapped into his professional experience to work in the media, while Duncan is currently an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, where he spent his entire NBA career.

Bryant tragically passed away on January 26 in a helicopter accident, which occurred outside of Los Angeles, in the Calabasas (California) area, and will be posthumously induced.

In the same accident, their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people who were aboard the ship that allegedly collided due to poor visibility in the mountainous area that flew over, also lost their lives.

Bryant, 41, spent his 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won five championships and the MVP award in 2008. His legacy, after the tragedy occurred, was honored in the following NBA games, the Oscars, Grammys, on social media and in many other media.

Duncan, 43, spent 19 seasons with the Spurs and also won five NBA championships, in addition to the award for consecutive MVP awards in 2002 and 2003, beating Kobe for the award in both seasons.

The Spurs and Lakers would come to dominate the Western Conference for over a decade beginning in the late 1990s.

Garnett, 43, played for three teams, starting with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, he would find the greatest success after joining the Boston Celtics to create the 'Big 3' in 2007. Along with ex-Paul Pierce and former shooting guard Ray Allen, Garnett won his first title in 2008, beating the Lakers. Kobe in the Finals.

Tomjanovich, 71, who was also a Rockets player, achieved consecutive NBA titles in the 1994 and 1995 seasons.