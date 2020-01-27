Entertainment

Kobe Bryant dies with his daughter in a helicopter crash

January 27, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
A fateful helicopter accident ended a few hours ago with the life of the basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, as well as that of eight other people, including her daughter, who is only 13 years old.

The helicopter was headed to Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks.

Alex Villanueva, sheriff of Los Angeles County, confirmed by press conference that nine people had died in the accident. In the helicopter the pilot traveled with eight passengers whose identities were kept secret at the time of the report.

Apparently Bryant and his daughter were on their way to the Mamba Academy to practice basketball when the terrible accident took place. "The academy is near Thousand Oaks", mentioned the information related to the event.

Information from ABC News says that among the victims was also John Altobelli, a baseball coach from Orange County College.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 29: Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images)

As per TMZ, the five-time NBA champion's private helicopter suffered some kind of fire in mid-flight and crashed in Calabasas, California.

Residents close to the area of ​​the collision claimed that the helicopter's engine began to fail shortly before plummeting the ground.

Bryant is one of the most prolific players in basketball history and has managed to be 18 times as an All-Star, 15 times as part of the All-NBA Team, 12 times as a member of the All-Defensive and was the best rated player in the NBA in 2008. He has spent most of his 20-year career at Los Angeles Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant plays against Damion Turpin age 12 after announcing the new PlayStation game

Of course thousands of followers and also colleagues from the world of basketball and other sports disciplines have been discarded in tears and praise towards the figure of the player who died at the age of 41.

The athlete was on several occasions the cover of several official NBA video games and even had a play in his name on Nintendo 64 with Kobe Bryant in NBA Courtside. He even won an Oscar for Dear Basketball, best animated short in 2018.

