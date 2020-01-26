Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash

The American NBA legend Kobe Bryant would have died in a helicopter crash this Sunday, according to numerous American media reports. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna María has also died, according to US sources.

The accident would have taken place for a fire originated in it, while flying over Calabasas (California).

The Los Angeles Police He has reported on his social networks the death of five people in a helicopter accident in which there have been no survivors, although he does not specify their names.

Kobe Bryant was born on August 23, 1978 in Philadelphia and played his entire career at Los Angeles Lakers. Won five rings and it was All Star 18 of the 20 seasons he played. His father was also a professional basketball player. At an early age, Kobe moved to Italy, following his father's professional career. He returned to the United States in 1991, where he entered the Lowe Merlion Institute, where he studied among others, Wilt Chamberlain, a historic NBA player. There he emerged as one of the best, and made him notice the best teams in the American league.

Although he was selected in the Draft by the Hornets, he ended up signing for Los Angeles Lakers, The team of his life. With 18 years and 72 days, Kobe Bryant would play his first game of the NBA, the rest is history. After 1346 games playedthe angel was 5 times champion of the NBA Y 18 times All-star in his 20 years of career with Lakers. He played his last game at 37 and 234 days.