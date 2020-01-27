Entertainment

         Kobe Bryant, basketball legend and Oscar winner, dies at 41

January 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Kobe Bryant He has died at 41 years old in a accident from his helicopter staff in the North American town of Calabasas. The crash of the helicopter caused a fire that made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to help and finally there have been no survivors.

Bryant is popularly known for having played for 20 seasons in Los Angeles Lakers, becoming the third highest scorer in the NBA. It so happens that just a few hours ago he went down to fourth place to be overtaken by Lebron James, who congratulated through his twitter account just a few hours before his unexpected death.

His appearances in film and television


Shortly after his retirement in the 2015/2016 season, Bryant reactivated his interest in audiovisuals, producing, writing and narrating in 2017 the animated short film 'Dear Basketball' for which he was awarded an Oscar. Just a year later, he took over 16 deliveries of the sports television space 'Detail'.

However, his fondness for this world dates back to 1996, the year he also debuted in the NBA, since he then appeared in an episode of 'Moesha', playing himself four years later in a chapter of 'Bette', something he did again in 2010 in 'Modern Family'.

In addition, in 2015 he also made a small appearance in the friendly 'Parents for unequal' and surely no one would have been surprised to see him also the sequel to 'Space Jam' that will hit theaters in 2021.

Tributes

There are many personalities from the entertainment world who have wanted to say goodbye to Bryant:

Rest in peace.

