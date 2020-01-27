         Kobe Bryant, basketball legend and Oscar winner, dies at 41

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Kobe Bryant He has died at 41 years old in a accident from his helicopter staff in the North American town of Calabasas. The crash of the helicopter caused a fire that made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to help and finally there have been no survivors.

Bryant is popularly known for having played for 20 seasons in Los Angeles Lakers, becoming the third highest scorer in the NBA. It so happens that just a few hours ago he went down to fourth place to be overtaken by Lebron James, who congratulated through his twitter account just a few hours before his unexpected death.

His appearances in film and television

Shortly after his retirement in the 2015/2016 season, Bryant reactivated his interest in audiovisuals, producing, writing and narrating in 2017 the animated short film 'Dear Basketball' for which he was awarded an Oscar. Just a year later, he took over 16 deliveries of the sports television space 'Detail'.

However, his fondness for this world dates back to 1996, the year he also debuted in the NBA, since he then appeared in an episode of 'Moesha', playing himself four years later in a chapter of 'Bette', something he did again in 2010 in 'Modern Family'.

In addition, in 2015 he also made a small appearance in the friendly 'Parents for unequal' and surely no one would have been surprised to see him also the sequel to 'Space Jam' that will hit theaters in 2021.

Tributes

There are many personalities from the entertainment world who have wanted to say goodbye to Bryant:

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. – Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

My💔Goes Out To Kobe’s Family, Friends, Fans. It’s SO HARD To Deal With The Death Of a GREAT STAR, Because We Feel As If We Knew Them Personally. Kobe Bryant Was a GREAT ATHLETE, & All Of America Will Feel His Loss.

The 🌎 Has Lost a Bright Light ✨🌟✨. – Cher (@cher) January 26, 2020

Today we @WaltDisneyCo mourn the tragic loss of @kobebryant… a giant in sports and a person so full of life. Terrible news and so hard to process …. – Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 26, 2020

Kobe literally just broke the internet. Life is just so beyond our capacity to control. May his loved ones and those of all who perished find peace. – Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 26, 2020

🇧🇷 Neymar scored for PSG tonight and dedicated his goal to Kobe Bryant by raising the # 24. Iconic moment. I still can't believe it man. RIP 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/x1ojkyJeVV – FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant changed the game. I have changed our world. He will be sorely missed. – Bill Nye (@BillNye) January 26, 2020

Beyond devastated … my big brother … I can't, I just can't believe it – Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

Rest in peace.