Kobe Bryant, at the Grammy 2020 special dedication to the NBA player with Italy in the heart

January 26th Kobe Bryant, the Lakers player who inspired the film Kill Bill Volume 2 he had nicknamed himself Black Mamba for his lethal touches in the game, he died with the daughter Gianna, 13 years old, in the crash a Calabasas of the helicopter he was on, a Sikorsky s-76 owned by him. Also yesterday evening, January 26, in Los Angeles, his city of choice, the curtain opened on one of the most anticipated musical events of the whole year, the Grammy Awards 2020, the record awards ceremony that this year has starring Billie Eilish and Lizzo.

Before the show began, the Recording Academy dedicated a special moment to the basketball player, who died at 41, who made the history of sport with his number 24 (before 8). Harvey Mason Jr, American producer and interim chief of the Grammys, said "As many of you know, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident today. Since we are at his home, I would ask you to join me in a moment. of silence ".

In addition, starting immediately many stars, between fans of the Lakers and not, have addressed a thought to him, to wife Vanessa Laine Bryant and to the family. On social media there were messages from Jay-Z to Kendall Jenner, who has always had a close relationship with the LA team, like his whole family.

Kobe Bryant with family in 2018. Getty Images Kobe Bryant, who was the NBA's Black Mamba who also won an Oscar Kobe Bryant, the Black Mamba, was a type from which it was difficult not to be impressed, both for his dedication on the field, and because he was known for being both talented and edgy. He had grown up in Italy and spoke our language very well. he spoke 5 languages). His adolescence, for him who was born in Philadelphia, had been in our country, where he had moved from Rieti to Reggio Emilia based on the clubs where he was hired father. He was, in fact, the son of a basketball player, "Jellybean" Bryant, who played in the Italian league. His career in the NBA, then, started early, because he entered the US league at a very young age. He was 18 years old and to get there he had not gone through college, as a natural way for basketball players. From the beginning his goal had been the Lakers: (only) for them he wanted to play. He had joined the team in the glory years of Shaquille O'Neal and there are many anecdotes about the relationship of esteem and rivalry between the two. Shaquille O'Neal Showboat had nicknamed him, for the sake of Kobe Bryant to show off and do a little boast. Everyone knew that Kobe was an ambitious guy. As was known his obsessive competitive spirit and his rough character at times. If someone was wrong on the field, he did not spare him too much, but he was also accused of playing not so much for the team but to show his talent. And in fact he had no doubts about that, so much so that he considered himself the natural heir of Michael Jordan, its reference for each record of career. READ: The trailer for season 6 of 'Silicon Valley' presents the latest adventure of the funniest computer HBO In 2014 he had passed the ex-champion in the NBA best all-time scorers ranking, ranking third. In 2016 he retired from the NBA, at the age of 38, after hitting 60 points in his last game to greet the Lakers. His last tweet was the one for LeBron James, who set a new record and beat Kobe Bryant on the list, moving him to fourth place and deserving of his compliments. Kobe Bryant, in fact, as a good sportsman, despite his well-known competitive spirit at high competitive levels, had congratulated him. In 2018 Kobe Bryant won a Oscar for the best animated short film, Dear Basketballinspired by the love letter he had written for basketball when he decided to retire. Kobe Bryant leaves the wife Vanessa Laine Bryant, married when she was 22 and with whom there were crises for her constant betrayals (basketball players are known to be serial traitors), and 3 daughters, Natalia Diamante (2003), Bianka Bella (2016) and Capri Kobe (2019). In 2003, Kobe Bryant was charged with rape by an employee of a hotel in Colorado. The player admitted to having had sexual intercourse, but pointed out that it was consensual. The charges were dropped after a bail was paid. Kobe Bryant, the messages of the stars There were many celebs of her friends who addressed a special thought to the basketball player and his family: his colleagues, musicians, models, actors. For everyone it was a loss of a crystalline and charismatic talent that made the history of sport. To remember the special relationship of Kobe Bryant with Italy there was also an IG post from Milan, the team he supported. AC Milan Jay-Z Kim Kardashian Reese Whiterspoon Gigi and Bella Hadid Bruno Mars Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email. Sign up here Mary Adorno

