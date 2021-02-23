Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon reveals first trailer for its second season

During a special broadcast via YouTube in Japan, the first promotional video for the second season of the animated manga adaptation written and illustrated by Cool-kyou Shinja, Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid). The video confirms previous voice cast and production crew leaks.

This second season has its premiere scheduled for next July. For its part, Cool-kyou Shinja publishes the manga of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon in the magazine Monthly Action from the publisher Futabasha since May 2013, and the publisher published the tenth compilation volume on August 11.

The play inspired a thirteen-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. Kyoto Animation, under the direction of Yasuhiro Takemoto and scripts written by Yuka Yamada, released in January 2017.

Yuuki Kuwahara as Tohru.

Mutsumi Tamura as Kobayashi.
Maria Naganawa as Kanna Kamui.

Minami Takahashi as Quetzaltcoatl.
Yuuki Takada as Elma.

Daisuke Ono as Fafnir.
Tomomi Mineuchi as Iruru.

Production team

Tatsuya Ishihara is in charge of the direction in the studies Kyoto Animation, replacing Yaushiro Takemoto, who was killed during the arson attack on the first studio building in 2019.

Yuka Yamada returns from the first season to take over the writing and supervision of the scripts.

Miku Kadowaki returns from Season 1 to take over character design.

Shouko Ochiai returns from the first season to take over the art direction, while Yoshiaki Maruki takes care of coloring and Jihon Fubang is in charge of the direction of 3D animation.

Masumi Itou returns from the first season to take care of the composition of the soundtrack.

Synopsis

Miss Kobayashi is the average office worker who lives a boring life, alone in her small apartment, until she saves the life of a dragon in distress. The dragon, named Tohru, has the ability to magically transform into an adorable human girl (albeit with horns and a long tail!), Who will do anything to repay her debt of gratitude, whether Miss Kobayashi likes it or not. . With a very persistent and loving dragon as a roommate, nothing is easy, and Miss Kobayashi’s normal life is about to end!

Source: Official Twitter Account

© Cool Kyoushinja / Futabasha / Dragon Life Improvement Committee