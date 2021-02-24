Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon: Iruru’s design is already causing controversy

This morning the first promotional video for the long-awaited second season of the anime was published Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid), however, to the surprise of few, the design of Iruru, a character that will be introduced in this new installment, left something to talk about among Twitter users who are generally waiting for a controversy.

The controversy is attacking the character’s design from two sides, the first ensures that «the anime industry is incapable of making obese characters», For example, the user @SucculentBud wrote: “When character designers are allergic to creating obese characters then they simply fill their breasts with air», Referring to the enormous size of Iruru’s breasts. The user tried to complement his post by adding: «This will really be considered another “complaining westerner” chapter, but I really don’t care, that’s a branch with two overfilled water balloons tied to its chest».

However, the most prominent publications (and probably the most obvious) indicate that the design refers to a loli of large breasts, which they consider incorrect. The user @olifuka wrote: “From Dragon Maid, a loli. I can’t, how could you look at this and say “oh, I think it’s a good design”?»

The user added as responses: «The accounts with movieography are already citing my post and marking me as “offended”, lmao, don’t they have ten-year-old girls to sexualize?” Y “Discuss amongst yourselves, I have already silenced this post. Take a character design course and stop acting like the only good character designs are the things you can do».

The post received mostly comments against his opinion, although some were in favor of his comment, such as the publication of @foxgender_, who wrote: «His poor back, what the hell are men thinking?».

The user @miraclemask he offered to “redesign” the character: «Do you know the name of this character? The responses are pointing out things like “then make your own design”, and it makes me want to redesign it, but I don’t know anything about the series».

However, another person had already been ahead of him in the task, since the user @Artsy_Azure shared a “redesign” of the character: «Everyone is saying “She looks like a dragon and that’s enough. If you don’t like it, then you make your own design ”, and I did. Here’s my redesign of Iruru, now featuring more suitable details about her childish character, and even more dragon traits!».

The post also attracted the attention of the Japanese, as the user @rayforcegame, who wrote: «Of course I can [respondiendo a la publicación original, que decía ¿cómo podrías mirar esto y decir “ah, me parece que es un buen diseño”?] This is a good character design not because I like it but because it reflects the author’s honest tastes. A good character design reflects the author’s personal tastes, not those of others».

As usual, “Lori!” Occurs frequently in English-speaking countries. Today’s story is a new character, Iruru, from “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid,” whose second term was announced recently. “Is this a good design to look at?”

