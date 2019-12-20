Knives Out would be the first battle royale confirmed for PS5

Share it:

At this point it is difficult for someone to believe that the battle royale It has not arrived to stay and it will not continue to be a trend in the next generation of consoles. In fact there are already studies, such as the NetEase Chinese, who plan to adapt their work within this genre to the new consoles.

A job offer related to the video game Knives out (which has nothing to do with the new Rian Johnson movie) mentions the possibility of working on the PS5 version, which has not yet been officially announced by the studio.

Linkedin page shows that Knives Out, the battle royale game from NetEase, could also be coming to PS5 in addition to PS4. The game is currently out for smartphones (global) and Nintendo Switch (Japan) with a PS4 release planned soon. https://t.co/4Z9iGkJjHa – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 19, 2019

To date Godfall is the first game that is openly promoted as part of the catalog of the new Sony console, although we know that there are many studies that are working on adapting their current developments and even working on new projects that will debut directly on PS5 and Xbox Series X.