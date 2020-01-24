Knights of the Zodiac Part 2: first look at the new episodes

Share it:

Difficult to stay objective when it comes to Saint Seiya, better known as The Zodiac Knights, battle shonen of the records born from the pen of Masami Kurumada and serialized on the pages of Shonen Jump between 1985 and 1990. This is because the manga, also transposed into a series of planetary success anime created by Toei Animation, quickly became an authentic costume phenomenon generating several spin-offs both comic and animated. Given the passion of the US user for entertainment of Japanese origin, the announcement of a new "original Netflix" animated adaptation designed to meet the tastes of the new audience was not surprising at the time.

The first season of Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya was to consist of 12 episodes made in computer graphics by the studio MEIRIS for the design of Terumi Nishii, directed by Yoshiharu Ashino and screenplays by Eugene Son but, perhaps also for the critical reception reserved for the series for the weak technical sector and the problematic transformation of the character of Shun into a woman, only six episodes saw the light on July 19 2019. Today January 23 2020 have been made available on the platform Netflix streaming the last six episodes of the first narrative block.

Where were we left?

As you know, the first half of the debut season of Knights of the Zodiac adapted the plot section related to Galactic war – during which the protagonist Seiya had the opportunity to meet those who would become his trusted friends and companions, Cristal the Swan, Sirio the Dragon e Shaun by Andromeda.

Obviously, the saga in question has been reworked, also partially giving in to the understandable temptation to integrate the original material with Marvellian suggestions to the X-Men, so as to make the first block of episodes a sort of "origin story" in Saint sauce. The sixth episode, entitled Phoenix is ​​reborn, he saw a majestic and angry Black of the Phoenix face the Bronze Knights including his sister Shaun. Victim of his own attack, Nero relived his worst memory, the death of his beloved Esmeralda and the moment when he had delivered himself and his cosmos to hatred, as requested by his cruel masked master.

In the end Seiya, thanks both to an intervention in extremis of Sagittarius's cloth, spontaneously animated, and to the support of his companions, he managed not only to defeat Nero, but also to redeem him by finally putting him in front of his authentic nature. A meeting between Nero and the Knight of the Virgin seemed to prefigure their future clash in the climb of the Twelve Houses. At the end of the episode Seiya and his friends were rescued by the Aries Knight Mur, while Nero was believed dead.

The first episode of the second part of the anime, entitled The Silver Knights, introduces the new rank of the warriors known as Saint, through the figure of the arrogant Eris of the Lizard that, in the company of a strangely cold Marin, attacks Seiya who, saved by Mur, has just woken up on a beach and is chatting with the baby Kiki.

Knight Eris reveals that he has been commissioned to kill him and his companions since Great Temple: the two thus engage in a one-way fight with Mur and Kiki who observe from afar, undecided on the need to intervene. When Seiya's fate opens marked, with a trick Marin pretends to kill him with the intention of saving him from the perverse silver knight, while two new silver saint, Asterion and Moses of the Whale they appear on stage carrying the bodies of the surviving bronze knights. But Eris reveals Marin's deception, engaging Seiya again in a duel. During this desperate fight, Seiya will learn new powers and find new strength within himself.

A new hope

If the first tranche of episodes added too much meat to the fire, diluting the narrative even when there was no need, this first episode of the second section represents a pleasant step forward.

The story is much drier and less dispersed than at other times of the season, it is more faithful to the material of origin (even in comparison to the anime) and cleverly introduces an element that will be thematically crucial for the continuation of the series: the hierarchical differences within the Saint, the sensational difference of power between the knights of lower rank, i bronze saint, and their superiors. A distance that will require a series of power ups to be bridged. Seiya will be right about the arrogant Eris thanks to a combination of cunning, desperation and a spirit of sacrifice, all elements that will serve him when the series really comes to life, with the saga that every Saint Seiya fan has in his heart: the so-called Climbing the twelve houses.

Right now we do not know what to expect from these new episodes, even if judging by the available screen time it is impossible that we will be able to see the Twelve Houses in the next group of episodes. However, even if this second part will not reach the great climax of the series, for the moment the first episode has sent us an overall positive impression also in terms of dubbing and musical accompaniment.

The only sore point is the graphic part, still uncared for, with a design that is always rather childish and often empty and desolate backgrounds, which add little to the epic nature of the story.