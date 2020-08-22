Knights of the Zodiac: Andromeda’s cosmos burns in this awesome cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Zodiac Knights is a well-known anime in Japan, considering that Kurumada and many other authors are still working to expand its universe with further sequels and spin-offs. This work has also fascinated the rest of the world, including Italy, becoming one of the most loved classic anime.

Obviously a lot of this credit goes to the characters. Nobody will forget Seiya’s phrases recited by the legendary Ivo de Palma, or the moves of Sirius the Dragon. Perhaps in the group of protagonists of The Knights of the Zodiac the least loved is Shun of Andromeda, a boy with an androgynous appearance and who will then be at the center precisely for some of his characteristics of some of Hades’ plans.

Yet even Shun has a good fanbase that has earned him the presence alongside his brother Ikki in the world of action figures but also in that of cosplay. To bring it to life was thought by the fan Polakito Andre who uploaded his on Instagram a few days ago Andromeda cosplay. Below you can see this version of the character, with long green hair that falls to the side of the face while on his shoulders he carries the voluminous chest that contains his iconic purple armor.

Despite being without armor, this one cosplay at Shun in Andromeda shows excellent attention to detail and faithfully represents the character. You would like to see others cosplay of the world of The Knights of the Zodiac?