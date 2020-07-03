Knights of Sidonia returns in 2021: announced film with a new story, here is the trailer

Share it:

Tsutomu Nihei is a personality known in Japan, but also outside. Over the years, the mangaka has given birth to some works, sometimes cryptic, sometimes less, but which have always had good success. One of the last in order of time is Knights of Sidonia, whose anime has been available on Netflix.

The Knights of Sidonia manga ended in 2015 but animated projects related to this name do not seem to want to end. The feature film was in fact announced Knights of Sidonia: The Star Where Love is Spun for 2021. This was revealed by Polygon Pictures who today also released a poster, which you can see below, and a one-minute trailer visible above.

Knights of Sidonia: The Star Where Love is Spun won't follow the manga on the contrary, it will tell an unpublished story which will however be supervised by Tsutomu Nihei. In the film there will be a large part of the cast of the last animated series. Hiroyuki Seshita returns as head director, while Tadahiro Yoshihira arrives as director. Sadayuki Murai and Tetsuya Yamada will return to their role as screenwriters, Mitsunori Kataama returns as artistic director, while Reiji Nagazono will be the animation director. At the CG there is instead the supervisor Masayuki Uemoto, accompanied by Takuma Ishibashi. The music will instead be Shuji Katayama while the theme song has been entrusted to CAPSULE with "Utsusemi", already partially available in the trailer of Knights of Sidonia available above.