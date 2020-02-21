Klopp's tender response to the United boy who asked for the impossible

Than Jurgen Klopp It is much more than a coach is something that all football fans know. His gestures and details are usually in the media as something that is sometimes not present in the elite sport. It has just become clear in the letter he sent to a 10 year old boy in response to a message asking him for something impossible: that he lost a meeting on purpose so that the Liverpool don't beat the unbeatable record of the Premier League.

"Dear Jürgen Klopp, my name is Daragh. I am 10 years old. I'm from Manchester United and the reason I write is to complain. Liverpool are winning too many games. If you win nine more you will get the unbeatable record of English football. Being a United fan is very sad"said the boy in his letter.

And he gave him the recipe to put his request into practice: "So next time, please, make me lose Liverpool. You just have to let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you not to win the league or any other match again. Sincerely, Daragh. "

We ♥ ️ this! 10 year old Man Utd fan Daragh from Donegal wrote a letter to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp asking him to stop his team winning so often. Klopp wrote a personal letter back and it 's brilliant! pic.twitter.com/MzsWY346U7 – Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2020

The German coach of Liverpool wanted to answer the boy with a letter full of respect and samples of love for football and its healthier values. "Dear Daragh, first of all I wanted to thank you for writing to me. I know you haven't sent me good luck or anything like that but always good to hear to a young soccer fan, so no matter what, I appreciate you contacting me, "he began.

Naturally, Klopp did not agree to the request, although he used a subtle way of saying it: "Unfortunately, this time I cannot guarantee that I will access your request. As much as you want Liverpool to lose, my job is to do everything possible for Liverpool to win and there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen, so I don't want to let them down. "

"After reading your letter, what I can be sure of is your passion for football and for your team. Manchester United is lucky to have you. I hope that if we are lucky enough to win more games and maybe raise more titles, you will not be disappointed, because although our clubs are great rivals, we also have great respect for each other. For me, that's what football is about. Take care and good luck, "he concluded.