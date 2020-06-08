Klopp's criticism of football's contradictions in the midst of the pandemic: "Discussing salary cuts and signing for 50 or 60 million is difficult to explain"

Share it:

Jurgen Klopp spoke about the contradictions of the world of soccer in times of pandemic (Reuters)

If there is one person who was eager for the return of English football, that was Jurgen Klopp. The interruption of the contest as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, came close to putting the coach's illusion in check Liverpool, equipment who is very close to winning the first Premier League in its history (he never won the tournament since he acquired that name in the 1992-1993 season).

In the last hours it was learned that Chelsea won the arm to the whole of the German DT and that he will keep the pass of the young scorer Timo Werner, who is currently a Leipzig player. However, Klopp seems to have a critical view of the club's handling of transfers even in times of pandemic. "Discussing with the players about salary reductions and, on the other hand, signing for 50 or 60 million, is difficult to explain", he said in dialogue with Sky Sports.

In that sense, he added: "At this time clubs are losing moneyEspecially since we don't know when we can play with the spectators again and this will have an impact. "

"There are many good players on this planet. Timo Werner is a great player, Kai Havertz is a great player. There are all kinds of rumors in England about who will choose Manchester United, or who will sign Chelsea, but we are very calm here", Held.

Liverpool fans are excited to get the first Premier League in their history (REUTERS / Phil Noble)

When there are between 11 and 12 dates to play, Liverpool is the only leader in the Premier League, with 25 point advantage over Manchester City, which is his immediate pursuer. Everything indicates that the resumption of the contest will allow the Red team to seal their consecration on the playing fieldAlthough the celebrations may not be what the squad and the fans expect due to the fact that the games will not play without an audience and there will also be no massive events due to the sanitary measures of social distancing.

"I understand that it cannot be celebrated as we always dream. Why should we have a big problem with something that cannot be changed? Not that my ideal plan is to celebrate alone in the stadium and then just go home, "Klopp reflected.

And, finally, he was excited: “The day will come when life returns to normal when someone has found the vaccine or a solution to the problem, when infection rates are zero or lower. Then we will have the right to celebrate what we want that day. If it is on day 12 or 13 of next season and we want to do it, who is going to stop it?”

"We will offer the trophy and then we can take it around the city on the bus. If they think we're completely crazy, I honestly don't care. It will be different but a special celebration, without a doubt ”, the Liverpool coach finished.

