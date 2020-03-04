Klopp's applauded response to the coronavirus

To the Liverpool coach, Jurgen KloppThe speculations that the Premier League may be suspended due to the coronavirus have not sat well. Asked if the Covid-19 could affect the spectacular campaign of the redsthat already rub their first Premier, the German coach said: "Does anyone really think something like that?"

This Tuesday, questioned if he is worried about the virus expansion or how it could affect Liverpool, has left a response that has obtained a lot of flattery on social networks: "What I do not like is that the opinion of a football coach is relevant For such a serious topic. I really do not understand. If I ask you (in reference to the journalist), you are in exactly the same place as me. "

"It is not important what the famous people. We have to talk about these things in the right way, not people who don't know anything about it like me. People who know about the coronavirus will talk about it, tell people what they have to do and everything will be fine, or not. No soccer coaches, I don't understand that. Politics, coronavirus … why do you ask me? I carry one baseball cap and I go bad shave", has added.

They are not the best weeks for Liverpool. After the defeat in the Wanda Metropolitano against Atlético (1-0), and a victory against West Ham, fell again in the Premier at the hands of Watford (3-0) after 44 games in a row without losing In the domestic competition. To delve into the bad run, this Tuesday were eliminated from the FA Cup at the hands of Chelsea (2-0).