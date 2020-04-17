Sports

"Klopp makes you believe what he says": Chirivella explains the 'key' of the German coach

April 17, 2020
The Valencian midfielder from Liverpool, Pedro Chirivella, assured that his coach, Jürgen Klopp, it is as it appears on television, which has a "very close" relationship with his footballers and that when he transmits a message it is "credible" for the players, which causes them to go "to the death with him".

"Klopp is very demanding, but he makes you believe what he tells you. That in a squad is very important. He is one of the key points of the team, "said Chirivella in a virtual conference organized by the Valencian Community Football Federation (FFCV).

"Treats us all the same and one of the team's strengths is the friendship that exists between everyone. He is partly to blame, "added the Valencian player, who has been in Liverpool for seven years after training in the lower categories of Valencia.

Quarantine in England

The footballer, 22 years old and who has played this season six games With Liverpool, he explained that in England they are allowed to go out an hour a day to do the exercise that the club sends them, but he confessed that they still do not know when the competition will return due to the crisis of COVID-19.

"We have been told that until the middle of May we will train separately. Then three or four weeks training with the group and if we can, we could play in June, "said the Valencian midfielder, who also advised the youngest how they should prepare to be professional footballers.

"They must go step by step because until you are not turning years you see him far away. You have to work as the most, not feel inferior to anyone and so, if things go well, they can become, 'he said.

Chirivella, who explained that he is fully adapted to life in England, participated in this FFCV conference with the Roma player Gonzalo Villar, the Villarreal footballer Pau Torres and the midfielder on loan from Levante at Tondela, Pepelu García.

