Klopp and Mourinho strongly criticize the novel winter break of the Premier

The winter break of the 2019/2020 Premier League will take place between February 8 and 15 and you will see how the 26th day of the championship is divided into two on the mentioned dates

THE DAY DIVIDED IN TWO The selection of matches that will be played on February 5 and 18 will be announced in December. – Winter break matches: Arsenal-Newcastle United, Aston Villa-Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion-Watford, Chelsea-Manchester United, Everton-Crystal Palace, Manchester City-West Ham United, Norwich-Liverpool, Sheffield United-Bournemouth, Southampton-Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers-Leicester City.

This is the first time the Premier introduce a winter break with these characteristics, although it will not affect the Christmas period, where only in December six days of the Premier will be played. Something that will give rest to the busy calendar that many complain about.

However, this measure was not as positive as expected and it is that two of the greatest coaches in the Premier League such as Klopp and Mourinho have been opposed to this measure.

"It would be much more normal for us to play this weekend and not having to play just before facing Leipzig in the Champions League. But no, you have a rest and then you play against Aston Villa on a Sunday, not a Friday or a Saturday, Sunday. They give you ten days off but later they make you play on a sunday when you have to play again on a Wednesday, "criticizes José Mourinho about this new British break.

A few words that Jürgen Klopp ratified: "In April 2019 we received a letter from the Premier where they asked us to respect the winter break. We could not play friendly or official matches. And I already told the players, two weeks ago, that we will have a rest in winter, which means that we will not be there. It will be the youth players who play the 'replay', because they can't treat us like it doesn't matter. I know it's not very popular, but I see it that way. The Premier asked us to respect the holidays and we will do that. If the FA does not respect it, then we cannot change. But, we will not be there. Neil Critchley (his second) will lead the game "denying that he would present himself to the FA Cup replay game.