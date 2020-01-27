         'Klaus': the Spanish Netflix movie sweeps and makes full at the Annie Awards after losing the Goya

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As every year, the Hollywood division of the International Animated Film Association celebrates the Annie Awards, naming the best titles of the year in the field of animation. Not only do they recognize the wide range of essential titles of the year, but a week before the Oscar voting begins they become a current of influence for the most coveted prize of all. And this year the great winner has been 'Klaus', the Netflix movie directed by Sergio Pablos.

The fat Christmas

This year's nominations had 'Frozen 2' and 'Mr. Link The lost origin 'leading the list of contestants, although the animated Disney sequel has not even reached the list of nominees for the Academy Awards this year. That would also explain why he also didn't go home with any jackpot when the winners were announced this weekend.

The honor went to 'Klaus', the Netflix 2D animated Christmas movie directed by Sergio Pablos. It is worth noting that, since the category of Best Animated Film was created in 2002, 13 of the 18 winners of the award for best film in these awards they ended up taking the Oscar home.

The Christmas movie has taken the seven awards he chose, confirming that it has been, without a doubt, the phenomenon of animation of the season, and that there has not been a great studio capable of shading the film. At least at the recognition level, that the collection is the collection.

Klaus won seven Annie Awards, including the best animated film, direction, editing, production design, character design, character animation and storyboards. In addition, 'Where is my body?', Also with Netflix behind, won the award for best independent animation tape. The platform of the great red N has started the year as it ended: in a big way.