         'Klaus' makes history by becoming the second Spanish Oscar-nominated animated film

January 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
The 2020 Oscar nominations have brought several joys for Spanish cinema. For example, 'Pain and glory' has broken the bad streak in the category of best international film dating back to 'Mar Adentro' in the 2015 edition, but the surprise has been much greater when it has been announced that 'Klaus' it became the second Spanish animated film nominated for Oscar.

In addition, his presence has helped a big surprise in that category with the absence of 'Frozen 2'. Tape Disney It was not the big favorite, but it was emerging as the main alternative to 'Toy Story 4', but finally it will have to "settle" with having become the highest grossing animated film of all time.

The precedent and the rivals to beat


Recall that the first Spanish film to achieve it was 'Chico & Rita' in the 2011 edition. Then the film directed by Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal and Tono Errando could not get the victory, since the prize went to the hands of 'Rank'.

We'll see if 'Klaus' manages to take the statuette home. The movie of Sergio Pablos for Netflix he will have to face 'Toy Story 4', 'Where is my body?', 'How to train your dragon 3' and 'Mr. Link The lost origin '- the winner in the Golden Globes. The February 9 We will leave doubts.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

