Klaus, from 'The Umbrella Academy', will have his own prequel comic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Taking advantage of the success achieved with the first season of 'The Umbrella Academy', the Netflix series about teenagers somewhat unstructured and with magical powers, and under the shadow of the arrival of the highly anticipated second season, Dark horse comics has announced that it prepares a comic prequel focused exclusively on the character of Klaus.

The story was created by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, who launched 'The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse Suite' at the end of 2007. Endorsed by critics and readers, this graphic story was made with the Eisner Prize in 2008, although it really rose to worldwide fame when its adaptation for Netflix the past 2019. Comic fans will know that their creators have continued to create stories throughout this time, whose fourth volume will arrive throughout 2020, as will the second season of the series. But that's not all, the universe 'The Umbrella Academy' will go further with 'You Look Like Death', a series of six numbers that will focus on the junkie and extravagant Klaus Hargreeves (interpreted magnificently in the series by Robert Sheehan).

This prequel, which will become part of 'Tales from the Umbrella Academy' to join the special released last year 'Hazel and Cha-Cha Save Christmas', will be written by Gerard Way and Shaun Simon, and will take place approximately 10 years before the events presented in 'Apocalypse Suite'. As stated in the official synopsis "Séance, 18, is expelled from the Umbrella Academy, taking him to a place where his macabre talents will be appreciated: Hollywood. After a magical rush in the stash of a vampire-lord of drugs, Klaus needs help, and he doesn't have his brothers there to save him. "Interesting, right? We can already take a look at the cover, Gabriel Bá's work :