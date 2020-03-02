KJ Apa, from Riverdale to What you leave me with you conquers you between romantic songs and mysteries

Share it:

KJ Apa is unforgettable as Archie Andrews in Riverdale, but when you see it in the movie What do you leave me with you (expected in theaters from March 20, 2020) will conquer you not only with his smile but also with his voice.

KJ Apa is a New Zealand actor but also a musician who often mixes his artistic skills on TV and in the cinema. In his new film with Britt Robertson he is a successful singer who meets true love, the one for Melissa, and does everything to keep him close despite the life that often takes his hand. You will see him with the guitar in hand sing the song "I still believe"(which is also the original title of the film) and we are sure he will win you over. Do you know everything about him? No, it is not enough to know life, death and miracles of Archie of Riverdale: if you want to find out who KJ Apa really is, you are in the right place!

KJ Apa, who is the actor from Riverdale that you will soon see in What you leave me with you

KJ Apa at the Oscar 2020 party. Taylor HillGetty Images

The origins of KJ Apa, who was born in Auckland in New Zealand in 1997, are one of the most interesting curiosities about his life: his father comes from the Samoa islands, while his mother is a kiwi, the nickname with which the New Zealand populations are defined . His career began with music, which he also studied in school, but then ended up on the sets of the TV series: the one that made him explode in America is Riverdale in which he also has the role of the protagonist Archie (the TV series you see streaming on Netflix is ​​inspired by the Archie Comics comics) divided between two girls, Betty and Veronica (Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes).

KJ Apa will be in theaters in the film What You Leave Me With Britt Robertson in March 2020. Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

Her first film role before What do you leave me with you, the romantic film of 2020, is in the film Here is the paw by Lasse Hallström: with the role of singer Jeremy Camp, however, KJ Apa is ready to take a good slice of attention beyond the large group of fans of Riverdale.

KJ Apa in What you leave me with, the film about the force of destiny

The film What do you leave me with you it is a love story that speaks of destiny: are you really predestined to be together? Is love really stronger than death? The protagonist, Jeremy, really thinks so: he falls in love with Melissa, who has a terrible sentence on his head and yet believes a lot in his love for the singer. He marries her despite her having a bad illness and years later he dedicates a love song to her, "I Still Believe", in which there is all the strength of those who believe that love is forever and that basically live a moment of beauty even if sooner or later it will end is always better than not experiencing it at all.

The film is expected in theaters on March 20, 2020 and we are sure that it will take you a lot!

Kj Apa on Instagram with his new girlfriend

KJ Apa on Instagram is not very active, but immediately after the death of Luke Perry, who in Riverdale played his father and to whom a tribute was dedicated at the beginning of the fourth season, broke the social silence and published a shot with the actor. With his new girlfriend, the French model Clara Berry, there is only one shot with which they became Instagram official while they are embraced on a romantic Paris bench.

But you also find shots with colleagues from the TV series that you loved and followed, like Jorge Lopez aka Valerio of Elite on Netflix.

Nice combo, right?

