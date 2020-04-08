 Kit Harrington would sport the outfit from the Black Knight comics on Eternals

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Before it even started rolling "Eternals"We knew that these would wear different outfits, typical of their condition as Eternal, although later we would discover that they would be infiltrated on Earth, hence some images of the filming showed them in civilian clothes. However, there was great doubt about the character. Black Knight / Black Night, played by Kit Harington, so far We haven't seen anything that invites us to think what his iconic comic book look will look like.

There are many doubts if we will really see him in an outfit like that of the comics, but according to the insider Daniel Richtman we will see him in a suit quite close to that of the bullets.

The information must still be treated as a rumor, but according to the insider, pre-production went with a rapid march to comply with the filming schedule of the film, to the point that when the filming started, the suits were not finished, the sets were not completely built, and even parts of the script were incomplete. One of those affected was the Black Knight, since his suit was not finished by the time the scenes where he had to wear it were filmed, so it is pointed out that it is probably needed spend time in post-production digitally completing the costume, just like it has been done in other Marvel Studios movies with Iron Man or with Iron Spider.

There is more doubt about which, of all the aspects that the character has worn in the comics, will be the one that has been taken into account most for the adaptation.

Via information | The Direct | Daniel Richtman