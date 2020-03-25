Kiss me Licia is back on TV: Italia 1 inserts the anime in the morning programming

Share it:

In Italy, the culture of souls has been very much alive for several years. In particular, in the 80s and 90s, various types of cartoons from the Rising Sun alternated on the various Italian television stations. Sometimes some of these did not make a fortune at home but found popularity here, as happened to Kiss me Licia.

Mediaset announced the return of Kiss me Licia to the schedules of Italy 1. Starting today March 25, 2020, the anime has returned to the channel in the "Latte e Cartoni" container. So every morning at 8 it will be possible to see an episode of Kiss me Licia, while streaming will be available on Mediaset Play in the Kids section.

Licia (originally Yaeko Mitamura), meets little Andrea (Hashizo Kato) and his cat, who ran away from home on a rainy day. The girl takes care of them until she meets the boy's older brother, Mirko (Go Kato). The boy is the lead singer of a popular rock band, Bee Hive, and after an initial relationship based on contrasts, Licia and Mirko understand they like each other and they will have to face several problems before they can officially get together.

A few days ago Occhi di Gatto, an anime historian of the 80s and 90s, also returned to Italy 1, while City Hunter has recently concluded the broadcast on Italia 2.