Kirk Douglas, the legendary Hollywood actor dies at 103

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Kirk Douglas, one of the last survivors of the male icons of the golden age of Hollywood cinema, died today at 103 years old leaving a great sadness to his family, acquaintances and fans around the world.

It was through his official Instagram account, Michael Douglas, son of the actor where the news of the actor's death was shared leaving great sadness in his family, friends, acquaintances and followers around the world.

With tremendous sadness, my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas he left us today at the age of 103, "he wrote on the platform.

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will last for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas A shared post by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas) on 5 Feb, 2020 at 3:33 PST





For the whole world, he was a legend, an actor of the golden age of cinema who lived well into his golden age, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed marked a pattern to which all of us should aspire. But for me and my brothers, Joel and Peter, it was just dad. "

On December 9, the actor turned 103 and celebrated surrounded by his family.

In the picture of the celebration, her son Michael Douglas, husband of Catherine Zeta-Jones, explained that when her father exceeded a century of life, the family decided that each new year deserved to be celebrated in style by all their relatives.

Kirk Douglas participated in more than 80 movies, but unlike the new generations of actors, he never accepted the role in a sequel.

They were the slave Spartacus, sword in hand and even the disturbed painter Vicent Van Gogh some of his most prominent characters in the film industry.

Despite his extensive and recognized career, he failed to win an Oscar in the different categories to which he was nominated in some of his most important films, however, he received the honorary Oscar in 1996.

The loves of Kirk Douglas

Douglas had an intense romantic life with romances with Debbie Reynolds, Terry Moore, Gene Tierney, Rita Hayworth, Ana Maria Pierangeli and Patricia Neal and married twice.

Two children were born from his first marriage to Diana Dill (1943-1950): Michael, the also popular actor, and Joel Andre. In 1954 he married again, this time with Anne Buydens with whom he was married 65 years and had two other children: Peter and Eric Anthony, who died of an overdose in 2004. EFE News