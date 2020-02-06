         Kirk Douglas dies at 103: goodbye to a true Hollywood legend

Share it:

103 years That is the enviable age count at which Kirk Douglas is deceased, which we could qualify as the last legend of a golden age of Hollywood that will not be repeated.

New Yorker by birth, Kirk Douglas is the actor who immortalized characters like Spartacus, in an unforgettable blockbuster. But his filmography encompassed such powerful, interesting titles and masterpieces ranging from 'Captives of Evil', 'The Mud Idol' and 'Paths of Glory'. Works he claims to be proud of.

In addition, during his life he was a great philanthropist and defender of civil rights. For twenty years several health problems forced him to withdraw gradually from public life, but not before receiving the honorary oscar. He died in peace and of natural causes.

The tender farewell of his son, Michael Douglas

We finish the note with the tender farewell that Michael Douglas dedicates through Instagram.

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas has left us today at the age of 103. For the world he was a legend, an actor of the golden age of films that lived well in his golden age, a humanitarian whose dedication to justice and the causes in which he believed created a standard to aspire to.

But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a dad, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandson, his lovely grandfather and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

Kirk's life was well lived and left us a legacy in the cinema that will last generations and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet.

Let me finish with the words I said on his last birthday and which remain true: Dad, I love you so much and I'm proud to be your son.

Rest in peace.