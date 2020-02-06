Entertainment

         Kirk Douglas dies at 103: goodbye to a true Hollywood legend

February 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

103 years That is the enviable age count at which Kirk Douglas is deceased, which we could qualify as the last legend of a golden age of Hollywood that will not be repeated.

New Yorker by birth, Kirk Douglas is the actor who immortalized characters like Spartacus, in an unforgettable blockbuster. But his filmography encompassed such powerful, interesting titles and masterpieces ranging from 'Captives of Evil', 'The Mud Idol' and 'Paths of Glory'. Works he claims to be proud of.


Kirk Douglas, more than 100 years traveling the paths of the glory of Hollywood (and without Oscar)

In addition, during his life he was a great philanthropist and defender of civil rights. For twenty years several health problems forced him to withdraw gradually from public life, but not before receiving the honorary oscar. He died in peace and of natural causes.

The tender farewell of his son, Michael Douglas

We finish the note with the tender farewell that Michael Douglas dedicates through Instagram.

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas has left us today at the age of 103. For the world he was a legend, an actor of the golden age of films that lived well in his golden age, a humanitarian whose dedication to justice and the causes in which he believed created a standard to aspire to.

But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a dad, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandson, his lovely grandfather and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

Kirk's life was well lived and left us a legacy in the cinema that will last generations and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet.

Let me finish with the words I said on his last birthday and which remain true: Dad, I love you so much and I'm proud to be your son.

Rest in peace.

READ:  The Joker script reveals if there is connection with the rest of DC movies

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.