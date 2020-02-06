         Kirk Douglas and the 100-year gap: celebrities are going to die more and more and older

Share it:

Kirk Douglas has left the world of the living at 103. It is an impressive record, look where you look, and it is unusual. Most of the stars of his generation had passed into a better life many years ago, many decades ago. His children, like his own, Michael Douglas, are today elders well above the retirement age. And yet, his death anticipates a future trend.

Live a lot, die very old.

Increase. Life expectancy has only grown during the last decades. The most paradigmatic example is Japan, the longest-lived country in the world where a person can aspire to live more than 85 years without major breakers. Spain could take its place in the medium term: some studies place it at the top of the world by 2040, bordering on 86 years on average. On average

Succenter us. In the United States, the country that originates from most of the stars of world cinema, the situation is different: life expectancy has been falling for three consecutive years … But not for the richest. While the famous 1% enjoy a life expectancy above 93 years! the poorest are fifteen years below, at 78. A gap that billionaires like Douglas can take advantage of.

Resistance. In the long term, the prospects are even more incredible. By the end of this century, an average Spaniard who has led a relatively healthy life can enjoy 93 long years of existence. The growth of older countries will be accompanied by that of other developing countries, such as Brazil or India, and the global average in general: more than 82 years for 2009.

Older. The side effect of the above is that we will have more "centenarians" among us. It will be its time and place, once they stop being biological anomalies of the human species. Today the list of celebrities older than 100 years still alive is meager. It includes Olivia de Havilland, Walter Bernstein, Marsha Hunt or Norman Lloyd, among a few. Gradually, the centennial count will swell.

And more dead. Side effect of this process? One that began dramatically in 2016 and has continued to accompany us year after year: every time we will accumulate more famous dead. The first generation of stars faces its final final straight today, while the second, which rose to fame in the seventies and eighties, is getting old. Very old. Hence we repeat from as much as in years as 2016.

Image: Chris Pizzello / AP