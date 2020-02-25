Kirishima of My Hero Academia demonstrates all its strength in a cosplay

Share it:

My Hero Academia is one of the most important series in recent years, attracting a lot of fans, especially new generation species. Considered the heir of a classic shonen like Naruto, My Hero Academia revolves around Izuku Midoriya but does not leave out many other characters, whether they are good or bad. And with each narrative arc, one of them stands out.

The Overhaul arc was recently aired, a story that saw the professional heroes and a group of Yakuza led by Kai Chisaki contrast in My Hero Academia season 4. In the episodes broadcast on VVVVID one of the protagonists who shone most, in addition to the pins of the narrative arc Mirio is Deku, it was Eijiro Kirishima.

The 1-A boy managed to overcome some of his physical and mental limitations and became quite appreciated. In particular, his new maximum hardening technique that came to life with a Rage Gear Props cosplay was much loved. As you can see from the photos below, the entire upper half of the body is covered with the hardening material that constitutes the body of the boy of My Hero Academia. The face has become practically a mask which then ends in the very long pointed red hair.

The character of My Hero Academia has received many cosplay over time, with Kirishima also revisited in women.