Kirby Fighters 2 surprisingly published on Nintendo eShop after the leak

Yesterday a leak revealed Kirby Fighters 2 in advance, now the game is available by surprise and without any warning on the Nintendo eShop USA (soon also in Europe) at the price of $ 19.99.

Kirby Fighters 2 is an action game starring the most famous characters in the series, including Bandana Waddle Dee, Meta Knight, King Dedede, Gooey, Magolor and of course Kirby, the latter with 17 of his iconic copying skills at his disposal. The game features a single story mode and support for local and online multiplayer for up to four players.

The first Kirby Fighters began as a Kirby Triple Deluxe minigame and went on to become a full game titled Kirby Fighters Deluxe, published on Nintendo 3DS and capable of enjoying some success. This episode for Switch arrives as a surprise and without announcements behind it, at the moment the game is available in Japan and the United States but not on the European eShop, where it will arrive in the afternoon with the usual weekly update of the store.