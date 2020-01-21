Kings of the Castle by Frosty Pop debuts today on Apple Arcade

Share it:

Kings of the Castle by Frosty Pop is now available on Apple Arcade, thus enriching the lineup of the Apple gaming service, which can already count on hundreds of titles with new apps published weekly.

"The Zantorian dragon has locked Prince Rupert in a castle tower on a dangerous and mysterious island. Lord Baldor sends the princess to look for him in a hostile and unknown land and save the prince. Playing as the princess, you must use your speed, your courage and your sense of direction to save the prince. You will have to avoid traps, fight enemies, jump over obstacles, and collect gems along your journey to pay the ransom to free the prince. But hurry. The dragon is hungry! Kings of the Castle is a colorful rescue mission and a speed race that you can play alone, or in multiplayer mode with family or friends."

Kings of the Castle is developed by a team of five people, the general design is the work of Mercedes Crespo (YemaYema) while the concept was born from the mind of Faisal Sethi, founder of Frosty Pop, a studio already author of successful apps such as Don't Bug Me , Big Time Sports, The Pinball Wizard and The Get Out Kids.