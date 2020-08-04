Kingpin's interpreter still wants to see Charlie Cox as the superhero

Share it:

The interviews with Vincent D'Onofrio of Daredevil continue: this time the interpreter of Kingpin has had his say on the protagonist of the series produced by Netflix and played by Charlie Cox, an actor who convinced everyone for his ability to bring the Marvel comic book character to life.

Vincent D'Onofrio answered questions from ComicBook journalists, discussing with them what would be the most interesting stories from Daredevil's world to tell: "Of course, speaking of Daredevil, I would still like to see Charlie Cox as the protagonist. I hope that if they produce a film dedicated to Daredevil, or make it appear in another film, they will choose to recall Charlie Cox, because I think it is very credible in the part. I really enjoyed working with him".

The famous actor then started talking about his experience on the set of the Netflix show: "I felt good not only because he is a fantastic person, but also because he is a very good actor. Many do not know what it means to be in a set with other fantastic actors, it is a completely different experience to work with someone less good. Charlie was always ready, we helped each other because we were always together".

Unfortunately for the moment it is not yet clear what the future of the Hell's Kitchen superhero, in the meantime if you are looking for other rumors about the show consisting of three seasons, we would like to point out another interview with Kingpin's interpreter in Daredevil.