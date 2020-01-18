Kingpin Reloaded: 3D Realms announces the video of the FPS remaster for PC and console

Share it:

After discussing the nextgen physics of PS5 and Xbox Scarlett, the leaders of 3D Realms officially present Kingpin Reloaded, the remastered version for PC and console of the iconic first-person shooter from 1999.

The reissue of Kingpin Life of Crime will arrive in 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch to allow users of modern platforms to re-wear the clothes of a nameless criminal who survived an attack hatched by the henchmen of the underworld boss Niki Blanco, will trigger a real personal war against Niki himself and his cartel.

Kingpin's new anti-hero revenge mission will boast the same narrative and playful content as the original version, albeit re-presented in a current-gen key with advanced graphics and polygonal models, support for 4K and ultrawide resolution, reformulation of the quest and dialogue system and remastered versions of the multiplayer mode. In the new title being developed at the studios Slipgate Ironworks there will also be an option to dynamically switch from the original to the Enhanced graphics and a plot with the same, massive dose of ultraviolence of the '99 title.

For fans of this genre of old school shooters, we remind you that 3D Realms launched Aeon of Ruin on Steam Early Access at the end of last year and promises to publish the final version on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch during the course 2020.