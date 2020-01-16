Kingdom's third season shows itself in a new key visual

Share it:

There are many paper series that over the course of these long years have managed to earn the praise of the public, but among the numerous works available there is a particular one Kingdom, manga materialized thanks to the work of Yasuhira Hara who has been able to win the appreciation of fans spread all over the globe.

The great success of the work also led to realization of an animated adaptation but he was paused after the second season because of a not really exciting response from the audience. Fans of the animated production have never stopped hoping for the arrival of a hypothetical third season, and apparently their prayers have finally been answered.

Apparently, the times are indeed ripe and during the last few months the third season of Kingdom has been officially confirmed, a release that has been able to exalt the fans to say the least. For the moment it is not yet known when everything will arrive on the small screen, with the release date per hour set at a generic 2020, but in the meantime that the public is waiting, it was decided to deceive the wait with a new themed key visual.

Through Twitter a new visual of the work has been published – viewable at the bottom of the news – which allows you to take a look at one of the generals who will be present in the anime, who in the image appears ready to hit the enemy on the battlefield . In addition, various posters dedicated to Kingdom characters have been presented over the past few weeks.