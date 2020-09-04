Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning: The Sorcerer unleashes the fury of the elements in video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The leaders of THQ Nordic invite us to “choose our Destiny” with a new gameplay video of Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning dedicated to the magical powers and skills of the Sorcerers, one of the character classes that we will find in the remaster of this famous role-playing game .

The Re-Reckoning project has been entrusted to the Kaiko team and promises to make the happiness of all lovers of action adventure and, of course, the most nostalgic who want to get back into the fantasy dimension originally launched in 2012 on PC, PS3 and Xbox 360.

In this current-gen reissue, Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning will boast all the original content and the entire package of expansions and updates that characterized the post-launch period of the original title. Starting next year it will also be possible to expand the role-playing experience by exploring the lands of Fatesworn, the new expansion that will further stratify the plot to make room for new gameplay elements between combat system, RPG progression and enemies to face.

Before looking to the future, we remind you that Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning will be available starting fromSeptember 8 su PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One