Technology

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning: The Sorcerer unleashes the fury of the elements in video

September 4, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

The leaders of THQ Nordic invite us to “choose our Destiny” with a new gameplay video of Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning dedicated to the magical powers and skills of the Sorcerers, one of the character classes that we will find in the remaster of this famous role-playing game .

The Re-Reckoning project has been entrusted to the Kaiko team and promises to make the happiness of all lovers of action adventure and, of course, the most nostalgic who want to get back into the fantasy dimension originally launched in 2012 on PC, PS3 and Xbox 360.

In this current-gen reissue, Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning will boast all the original content and the entire package of expansions and updates that characterized the post-launch period of the original title. Starting next year it will also be possible to expand the role-playing experience by exploring the lands of Fatesworn, the new expansion that will further stratify the plot to make room for new gameplay elements between combat system, RPG progression and enemies to face.

READ:  Recompile: the action metroidvania will arrive on PC and PS5, here is the new video

Before looking to the future, we remind you that Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning will be available starting fromSeptember 8 su PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.