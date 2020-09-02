Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning: the abilities of the Force in the new gameplay video

Share it:

The launch of Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning is upon us and the developer THQ Nordic has just released a short trailer showing skills related to Power, one of the three “destinies” that the main character can choose.

Among the three routes available in Kingdoms of Amalur, the one related to strength is the most defensive and focuses on blocking enemy attacks and then responding promptly with powerful attacks to the white weapon. THQ Nordic describes the class as follows: “the path of strength is the path of the true warrior. Wield a noble longsword, war hammer or brutal broadsword to cut down your enemies one by one. The abilities of this path will allow you to have great offensive potential and to equip the most resistant armor, to launch yourself in hand-to-hand combat. If your enemy is far away, harpoon him to dance with him at close range“.

We remind you that in Kingdoms of Amalur we will play the role of one creature deprived of its destiny, who will have to forge a new one by choosing one of the three classes made available by the game: Power, Dexterity e Magic.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is coming September 8th for PC, Xbox One e Playstation 4 while its expansion, Fatesworn is scheduled for 2021. You’ve already taken a look at the Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning gameplay trailer shown at the GamesCom 2020?