Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning: first gameplay video from Gamescom and new expansion

Gamescom in Cologne was the right occasion to show the primo gameplay trailer di Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning, re-edition of the eponymous RPG released in 2012, now ready to return with a remastered version.

You will be able to follow three paths to forge your destiny. By choosing Finesse, you will have access to the style of a silent hunter and a ferocious thief. With an arsenal of daggers, Fae-Blades and bows you will inflict precise damage on your enemies. Use traps, bombs, poisons or other elements to stay one step ahead of your opponents. Choosing Finesse means choosing a very tough style of play: you will have to be stealthy and stay hidden to hit your enemies. Deliver critical hits, let your enemies bleed, or use poison.

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning will be available from next September 8th for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the publisher also announced the Fatesworn expansion coming in 2021. In addition to the standard edition, a Collector’s Edition will also be available in stores which includes numerous contents including an Alyn Shir figurine (20.8cm high x 18cm wide x 14.2cm deep), a keychain, five original artworks and the column. sound, all packed in a premium cardboard box with exclusive artwork.