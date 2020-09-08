Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning: cheats and strategies to get started

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The remastered of the homonymous title published by Electronic Arts in the now distant 2012 has finally arrived, triggering very varied reactions within the audience of fans. If you are among those who have decided to recover the title, in this guide we will provide you with some advice to start your adventure in the best way.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is an open world fantasy video game, structured along the lines of its most famous competitors of the time, namely Skyrim and The Witcher 2, and full of side missions, dungeons to complete and secrets to discover. You can meet characters who will provide you with quests, enemies and much more simply wandering around without a precise destination, but if you want to enjoy the title to the fullest, keep reading to discover our tips.

Collect the Bonus Supplies

First of all, you should know that this remastered edition of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning not only brings with it a reinterpretation of the graphics side of the game, with improved textures and resolution, new particle effects and so on, but also the Weapons and Armor DLC, thanks to which you will be able to obtain, from the early stages of the adventure, a selection of equipment that will allow you to face the threats of the game world with an extra bit of carefree. To redeem the items in the DLC, all you have to do is proceed inside the main questline until the world map opens in front of you, giving you total freedom of movement and assigning you the task of visiting a town in your vicinity. Once in town, check out the on-screen minimap e head to the sack icon: this will lead you to one cash desk full of useful equipment, complete with entire sets of unique armor and weapons. Don’t worry about not finding items for your class as no matter where you decide to spend your skill points, you’ll find equipment for each of those available in the game. In addition, you will also find some nice ones inside the stock box easter egg with references to the Mass Effect saga, including an armor set inspired by Commander Shepard’s and the Omniblades, the arm blades. Although the game gives you the opportunity to resell all the equipment found in the chest, for the fair amount of a few hundred gold coins, the advice is definitely to keep your weapons and armor for you which you find useful for your character, as they will be very helpful during the initial stages of the adventure.

Take advantage of the Judgment mode

During the first few hours inside the open world of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, the game will introduce you to the use of the so-called Energy of Fate, a particular indicator that is added to that of health and mana: by killing enemies you will accumulate energy, and when the indicator is full you will be able to unleash the Judgment mode, which will slow down time for a few seconds and allow you to unload all your fury against particularly tough enemy groups and even bosses. As long as you are in Judgment mode, however, the enemies will not be killed by your shots, but will remain dying and will gain the mark of Freed from Destiny; all enemies with this feature can then be terminated at the same time by performing a short quick-time-event, upon completion of which you will get extra experience points for each enemy killed in this way.

Exploration is Fundamental

Wandering around the huge game world of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is never an end in itself, but can indeed become an extremely rewarding activity. In addition to allowing you to come across side missions and dungeons to explore, which in turn offer hefty rewards if completed, visiting new places and discovering every nook and cranny will allow you to earn good amounts of extra experience points, as well as surprising you sometimes with hidden equipment and supplies crates. Also, as you explore new areas of the map you will come across some sparkling stones, called Stones of Knowledge, which constitute one of the series of collectibles present in the game and will allow you to discover interesting narrative background on the game world on the stories of the characters and the civilizations that populate it.

Experience Different Fates

The progression of the character within this title, albeit linked to a management of levels and the release of very classic skills, lends itself to a much freer interpretation than what is proposed by other exponents of the genre. Almost all classes, called Destinies, they are indeed available from the start of the game, allowing you to plan your hero’s growth well in advance; however, their flexibility will allow you to change your Destiny often, depending on the situation or simply your willingness to vary the style of play and experiment with new alternatives. Don’t be afraid to make a mistake, as it will be enough to pay certain NPCs a small amount for reset all skill points and spend it again in the way that suits you best.

Use Potions

Within the game you can create and use a large amount of potions different, from the most basic to restore the health and mana of the protagonist, to those that provide temporary enhancements to the combat or experience gained, or even potions that improve the effectiveness of some skills of your character for a few seconds, such as Persuasion o Blacksmith. Consequently, remember to do not underestimate the potential of alchemy, which in more than one situation could become the key to surviving in a particularly difficult fight, to complete a certain mission or a dungeon for which you are not fully prepared. During your explorations, therefore, try to collect as many plants, herbs and minerals as possible, also by searching for crates and trunks containing supplies within the game world and during missions, so as to never run out of it when necessary.

We remind you that on our pages you can find the video review of Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning, in which Luca del Pizzo highlights the reasons why this remastered is a real disappointment.