Kingdom's new characters show up in key visuals in all their authority

There Kingdom's third season is now upon us. From April the episodes of the anime inspired by the manga by Yasuhisa Hara will return to Japanese televisions several years later, but above all with the Studio Pierrot completely renovated in the animation staff, one of the critical points of the past seasons.

To best propose the Kingdom's new anime, in the past few months, several news are changing, in particular about the staff but also about the voice actors and the characters that will be introduced in the third season or that return from the episodes already broadcast.

Kingdom's official website has revealed key visual for three new characters which will debut right next season, plus an additional one that returns instead from Kingdom 2. In the gallery at the bottom there are Li Mu, a character played by Toshiyuki Morikawa and who has already made several appearances in the two previous souls of Kingdom; Shun Shin Kun with the voice of Yuya Uchida; Kan Mei with the voice of Miou Tanaka; Ka Rin with the voice of Atsuko Tanaka.

The three characters introduced in Kingdom will be of moderate importance given their role as military leaders of the state of Chu. The Alliance arc is about to let us see Xin in action again, what do you expect from Kingdom season 3?