Kingdom: the third season returns in 2021, confirmed the release period

The third season of Kingdom premiered last April and, after airing just four of the twenty-six episodes planned, had to stop its run due to problems related to the Covid-19 emergency. Earlier, the cover of Weekly Shonen Jump 45 revealed that the broadcast will resume in about 6 months, in spring 2021.

At the moment, the exact date on which the anime will resume airing has not been revealed, although probably the number 45 of the weekly Shueisha will reveal it on 11 October. In the break period, or from last April 26th to next spring, Studio Pierrot worked on the production of the remaining episodes, therefore further breaks are to be excluded.

Kingdom is an extremely long-lived manga, consisting of about 60 Volumes and just over 650 chapters. The first two seasons of the anime have adapted the events narrated in the first 24 tankobons and the latter, composed of the aforementioned 26 episodes, should transpose the two narrative arcs told in the following 10 volumes. The chances of a renewal for a fourth season remain extremely high.

